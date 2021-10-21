-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). PolarityTE reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

PolarityTE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 8,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,210. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PolarityTE by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 59,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 562,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

