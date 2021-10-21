$0.08 EPS Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CARS opened at $12.52 on Monday. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $863.44 million, a PE ratio of 156.52 and a beta of 2.35.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

