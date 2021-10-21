$0.02 EPS Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 13,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

