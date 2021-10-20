Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. 15,120,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,080,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 13.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.