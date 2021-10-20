ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 256,423 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $17,418,814.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $30,015,000.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,565. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

