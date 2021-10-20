Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $3,860,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $64.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

