ZINC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,067.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 77.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $6,600.59 and approximately $2,067.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 76.6% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.08 or 0.00191323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00092706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

