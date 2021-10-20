Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

ZH has been the subject of a number of other reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

ZH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 36,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,494. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Zhihu by 7.4% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 69,683 shares during the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

