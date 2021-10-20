Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Update

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,695,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZME traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 34,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15. Zhangmen Education has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

