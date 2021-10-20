Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $11.73 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zevia PBC stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

