Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 11.1% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 76.2% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Zai Lab by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 382,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 189,192 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,354,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zai Lab by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,026,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,167 shares of company stock worth $32,025,416 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

