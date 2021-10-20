Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) to Hold

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kronos Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $913.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Kronos Bio has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $201,330.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,567 shares of company stock worth $581,756. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

