Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to “Buy”

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.43. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. FMR LLC grew its position in Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 705,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 493,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at $3,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.