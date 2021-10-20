Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company.

Gevo stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gevo by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

