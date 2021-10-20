Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Hold

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,111. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Field Trip Health will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Field Trip Health stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

