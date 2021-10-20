Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Airbus has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

