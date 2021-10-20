Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

