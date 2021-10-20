Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.46.

Shares of INVH opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.