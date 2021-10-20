Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.50 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in growth areas are laudable. Focus to achieve cost/income ratio of 70% by 2022 through several cost-saving efforts might support the bottom line. Notably, the bank is committed to counter-balancing high regulatory costs through these measures. Improving deposit balance backed by gradually improving economy and strengthened capital ratios are also tailwinds. Yet, low interest rates keep margins under pressure. Also, litigation issues due to past misconducts remain a key concern for Deutsche Bank. Nonetheless, its sound liquidity will aid the bank in meeting debt obligations in the near term, even if economic situation worsens.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Shares of DB opened at $13.36 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,499,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 140,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

