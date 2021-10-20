Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Hold

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after buying an additional 31,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 25.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 70.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after buying an additional 195,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

