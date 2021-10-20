Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Sell

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

GRWG opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

