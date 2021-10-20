Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to Sell

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $434,399. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

