Zacks: Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.69 and a 200-day moving average of $198.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

