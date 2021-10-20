Zacks: Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW Group stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SJW Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SJW Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

