Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post sales of $117.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.17 million and the highest is $118.50 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $97.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $463.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,030. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sapiens International by 193.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

