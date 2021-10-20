Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce $179.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.52 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $157.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $718.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $713.54 million to $722.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $749.62 million, with estimates ranging from $718.29 million to $766.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. 946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,705. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,163,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $45,981,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,796 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,993,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 532,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.