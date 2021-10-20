Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce $179.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.52 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $157.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $718.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $713.54 million to $722.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $749.62 million, with estimates ranging from $718.29 million to $766.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. 946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,705. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,163,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $45,981,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,796 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,993,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 532,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.