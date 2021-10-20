Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.05 Million

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report $65.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.93 million and the highest is $71.92 million. Euronav reported sales of $205.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $397.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $416.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $813.26 million, with estimates ranging from $717.60 million to $888.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 3,070,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,871. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.36. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

