Zacks: Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TACO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $310.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

