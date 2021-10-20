Zacks: Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce $91.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.60 million and the lowest is $90.79 million. comScore reported sales of $87.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $367.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $385.74 million, with estimates ranging from $382.27 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.37 million.

SCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

SCOR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

In related news, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Paul Livek acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,841.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in comScore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

