Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

