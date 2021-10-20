Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Vertex Energy posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.79. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

