Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $311.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.65. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

