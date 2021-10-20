Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.06. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ProPetro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ProPetro by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ProPetro by 61.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 118,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

PUMP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 27,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,434. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

