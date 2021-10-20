Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $174.72 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $182.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.88 and a 200-day moving average of $157.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

