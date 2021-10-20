Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report sales of $38.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.30 million and the highest is $39.77 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $38.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $153.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $201.76 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $225.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS remained flat at $$4.35 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,854. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

