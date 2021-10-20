Zacks: Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Warner Music Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 24,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.