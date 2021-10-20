Zacks: Analysts Expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $135.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,167,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

