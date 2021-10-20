Zacks: Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.51. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

