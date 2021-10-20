Zacks: Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $910.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,839 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,325 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 93.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,244 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,663,000 after acquiring an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.94. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

