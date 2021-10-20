Zacks: Analysts Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.10 Million

Analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce sales of $48.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial posted sales of $41.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $189.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.30 million to $189.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $196.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $196.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $24.22. 27,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

