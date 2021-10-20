Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.50. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THG opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

