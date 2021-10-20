Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 4,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,762. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

