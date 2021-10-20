Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. MRC Global posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.55 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $720.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.54. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.