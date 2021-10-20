Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post sales of $2.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.06 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $34.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $5.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.24 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05).

Several analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

AGIO stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

