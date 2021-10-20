Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.89 Million

Brokerages expect that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce sales of $58.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $69.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $40.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $215.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $233.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $282.12 million, with estimates ranging from $252.37 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

AMTX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 679,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,761. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $580.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of -0.16.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $245,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

