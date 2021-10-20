Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $177,801.71 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE YUM opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

