Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $177,801.71 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE YUM opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $135.77.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.