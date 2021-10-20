Ycash Market Cap Reaches $4.60 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Ycash has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $30,555.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00226723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00109692 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00126538 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001644 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,698,825 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

