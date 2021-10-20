Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Increased by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,481 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for 1.1% of DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 11.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 62.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 406,373 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $50,248,000 after buying an additional 156,151 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.79. 8,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,925. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.23 and a 12 month high of $171.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.31.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

