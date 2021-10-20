Xerox (XRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Xerox to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,045. Xerox has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.