Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

